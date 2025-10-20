  • home icon
  Prayers Up For WWE Star Rhea Ripley - REPORTS

Prayers Up For WWE Star Rhea Ripley - REPORTS

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 20, 2025 02:33 GMT
Rhea Ripley has been injured (Credit: WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley has been injured (Credit: WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley has suffered quite a bad injury while wrestling in Japan. Now, a report has emerged on the star and what happened there.

Rhea Ripley has had a run of bad luck when it comes to injuries - now she's broken her nose

Ripley seems to have broken her nose as per the latest reports. The injury came after IYO SKY was thrown on her, and she was left bleeding and hurt during a match in Japan.

Dave Meltzer spoke to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio. There he addressed the injury with Ripley, conirming that she had broken her nose in Japan. He admitted that he did not know about the circumstances surrounding how she broke it, but just that it had happened. He went on to comment on her previous injuries, and said that she had broken her orbital bone in the past, as well as her shoulder, noting that she had bad luck when it came to injuries.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

"Rhea Ripley broke her nose in Japan. I don't know exactly what the circumstances were, I just know she broke her nose. Her face looked like hell. It was the orbital bone for the last time. Remember when she got her... she was hurt and out for a while? It was the orbital bone... she had her shoulder... she's had a lot of bad luck when it comes to injuries."
With a nose injury Rhea Ripley could be out for a short time

At the moment, it's not certain how long Ripley will be gone from action. However, it should be noted that the star is definitely injured with a broken nose.

This injury usually does not mean a long hiatus, but depending on how bad it is, the star could be out for a short few weeks, and might need to wrestlef for the next few weeks wearing a protective mask.

Stars have made such masks parts of the storyline in the past, such as Trish Stratus and Cody Rhodes. It remains to be seen what the star does next.

Sportskeeda wishes Rhea Ripley a swift recovery!

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
