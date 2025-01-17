Prayers up for WWE couple The Miz and Maryse

The Miz and Maryse have been entertaining WWE audiences for more than a decade. The couple settled down years ago and have since welcomed two daughters. The duo found a home for themselves in Los Angeles and are one of millions of families who have been affected by the recent wildfires.

Maryse recently took to Instagram to share her thoughts and thanks to the first responders, noting that she had spent more than two decades in LA and had never seen this level of devastation.

The couple put their LA mansion up for sale back in September 2024 and have since chosen to move to Las Vegas. The mansion in which they lived from 2019 was put up for an incredible $12 million last year.

The wildfires began back on January 7th and have been ongoing for 10 days now leaving destruction and devastation in their wake. Many people have lost their homes and belongings whilst it's reported that at least 27 people have lost their lives.

The Miz has been part of a storyline with Karrion Kross on WWE RAW

The Miz has remained on WWE TV despite the recent issues in Los Angeles and was part of a storyline with Karrion Kross. After a back-and-forth with The Final Testament, Miz was forced to take on Sami Zayn this past week on RAW, after Kross refused to back him up.

Zayn was able to win the match following a Helluva Kick and a Blue Thunder Bomb, but it's clear that the story with The Miz and Kross is far from over. Kross did note that the Wyatt Sicks had been moved over to SmackDown, which ends his story with Uncle Howdy but could progress the issues with Miz and Final Testament.

