Prayers up for WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 07, 2025 03:11 GMT
WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase! (Credits: WWE.Com)
WWE legend and Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase is arguably one of the best heel superstars of all time. He is best known for portraying an arrogant, rich man and his feuds for the Million Dollar Championship.

The Million Dollar Man recently shared a concerning update. He met with an accident and injured himself in the process. On his Everybody’s Got a Pod podcast, DiBiase revealed that while he was at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, he accidentally tripped, which left him with an injured rib and a black eye.

"There were some kids there, and they were playing around, and they were just kids being kids. One of them, like, fell right in front of me, and I had no choice. I was hustling (…) I did a face bump. I mean, I went down. I went down hard, buddy. I had a, I don’t know if you can see it, a black eye. I have had a broken rib before. And if you have a broken rib, you can’t breathe, and even now, even though there’s nothing broken, I’ve got a really good bruise, but it’s so sore," DiBiase said. (H/T: Wrestlingnews.co)
We at Sportskeeda would like to send our warm wishes to DiBiase and hope for his quick recovery.

Legend thinks Ted DiBiase should have been WWE Champion

On the Something To Wrestle podcast, wrestling legend JBL talked about certain superstars from history who should have been WWE Champions during their time at the top.

Interestingly, JBL named Ted DiBiase as a wrestler who should have won the coveted title during his active career. The Million Dollar Man was one of the biggest draws during his time with the company, and despite being in the world title picture multiple times, he never captured the gold.

"A hundred percent. It was one of those things that [was said], 'Ted didn't need the title.' He had his Million Dollar title. And Ted didn't. Ted was such a great worker, but if I'm Ted I would kinda feel like, 'Why didn't I get just one run?' Because I think Ted should have. I think Ted should have been the WWE Champion. I think he should have been it for a long time."

DiBiase feuded with many top wrestlers during his career, including Hulk Hogan, The Steiner Brothers, Bret Hart, and more.

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

