Prayers up for WWE legend Kevin Nash and his wife

WWE legend Kevin Nash recently opened up about his and his wife's health struggles and how they are charting their path to recovery. On an episode of his podcast, Nash revealed that the two were suffering setbacks at the same time.

The WWE Hall of Famer is among the most beloved performers in history. Considering his career spanned decades, Kevin Nash has taken numerous blows to his body, which have been evident in his post-wrestling life.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, the erstwhile-Diesel discussed how he and his wife have been dealing with health issues simultaneously. The wrestling legend stated that his wife, Tamara, had to undergo hip replacement surgery after another procedure to fix it didn't show the desired results.

"She didn’t have a hip replacement, she had that f*****g procedure done first to see if they could fix the top of the f***ing femur, yeah, and it didn’t hold,” Nash explained. “So, she was like non-weight-bearing for three f*****g months, and then they did the surgery so her muscles had all atrophied… the f*****g rehab is just, it’s, you know…” (H/T -WrestlingNews)

Kevin Nash added that while his wife was battling her issues, he, too, suffered a setback with severe back and shoulder issues.

“It was one thing after another,” Nash said. “Then it was like, I got the herniated disc in my back, and then I tore my f*****g shoulder.”

Check out the video below:

WWE legend Kevin Nash is not interested in wrestling again

Elsewhere in the podcast, Kevin Nash addressed the chatter surrounding his potential in-ring return, as he appeared to be in great shape in recent photos. Nash quashed the chatter, saying he had no desire whatsoever to make a wrestling return.

"I'm thinking to myself, like, I just want to f*****g write back, like, 'Don't f*****g worry. Like, you don't have to worry. I've already come to the conclusion of [wrestling career]. There's no reason for me to do f*****g anything I don't feel like doing," he said.

The WWE legend hasn't competed since 2018, and with his lingering health issues, it's no wonder that he has no plans to lace up his wrestling boots again.

We at Sportskeeda pray for Nash and his wife's quick and complete recovery.

