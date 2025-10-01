  • home icon
Prayers up for WWE star Adriana Rizzo

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 01, 2025 09:32 GMT
Adriana Rizzo is going through a tough time [Image credits: star
Adriana Rizzo is going through a tough time [Image credits: star's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Adriana Rizzo recently took to social media to share an extremely emotional update amid her absence from in-ring competition due to an injury. The 26-year-old star currently performs in NXT.

Adriana Rizzo has been competing in World Wrestling Entertainment since 2022. She became famous in the company's developmental brand after joining forces with Tony D'Angelo and Channing Lorenzo, becoming a part of The D'Angelo Family. Rizzo is currently absent from in-ring competition as she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus. She revealed her injuries via X/Twitter back in August 2025.

The WWE NXT star recently took to her Instagram Stories to share an extremely emotional update about her dog, Roxy. Adriana revealed that her dog had also torn her ACL, asking everyone to pray for her.

"Everyone, pray for little Roxy. She tore her ACL, too," she wrote.

Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:

WWE star Adriana Rizzo revealed the cause of her ACL tear

In a video uploaded on her TikTok in August 2025, Adriana Rizzo revealed that she had suffered a partial ACL tear a year and a half ago but continued to push through.

Rizzo added that she knew there was a possibility that she would suffer a torn ACL if she continued working and revealed that it happened during a drill while she was running.

"Yes, I knew it was a possibility. Yes, I made the decision. Yes, I’m still happy about my decision. So, what happened was I was at practice, I was doing a drill, I’m running over to the corner, and boom, my knee just, you know, bada bing, bada boom, explodes. I fall over, I lay on the floor for like four minutes because I knew. I knew my knee exploded, and then I was like, 'Well, sh*t, there it goes,'" Adriana Rizzo said.
It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for Adriana Rizzo's future in the developmental brand after her impending return to WWE TV.

We at Sportskeeda send our prayers to WWE NXT star Adriana Rizzo for her and her dog's speedy recovery.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
