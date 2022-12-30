Current WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has reacted to being named ESPN's Female Wrestler of the year.

Bianca made 2022 her own with stellar performances. She has been the most dominant female wrestler in the company for the past 12 months. After winning the RAW Women's Championship off Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, the 33-year old went on an impressive run of defending her titles. She was arguably the flagbearer for women's wrestling this year in the Stamford-based promotion.

Now that we are nearing the end of 2022, many sites and publications will release their "Best of" list. ESPN did so too and named Bianca "Female Wrestler of the Year." They are not alone in crowning The EST as this year's best. She took to Twitter to react in the following manner:

"I’ve been seeing a lot of 2022 year accolades! 2021 what a year. 2022 an even better year. 2023 keep that same energy. THANK YOU to my fans and ALL of my competitors Preciate Y'all!!!!"

espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… I’ve been seeing a lot of 2022 year accolades!2021 what a year.2022 an even better year.2023 keep that same energy.THANK YOU to my fans and ALL of my competitors🏾 Preciate y’all!!!! I’ve been seeing a lot of 2022 year accolades!2021 what a year.2022 an even better year.2023 keep that same energy.THANK YOU to my fans and ALL of my competitors🙏🏾 Preciate y’all!!!!espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… https://t.co/1S9bJakWqy

While Bianca Belair is a fair shout for the best female wrestler of 2022, others would be in consideration as well. The likes of WWE's Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, or AEW's Jamie Hayter, and Jade Cargill come to mind.

When will Bianca Belair defend her RAW Women's title in WWE next?

Bianca Belair will be defending her RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss on the January 2nd episode of the red brand.

The Goddess became the #1 Contender for the title on the December 12th episode of WWE's weekly show, where she first won a triple-threat match before defeating Bayley to secure a title shot.

Having been allies for most of 2022, Alexa shockingly turned on Belair during a backstage sitdown interview on December 19th. In the interview, the champ seemed to look past Bliss as a threat, instead focusing on the teases relating to Bray Wyatt surrounding her. So when the segment came to an end, a frustrated Alexa Bliss smashed Bianca Belair on the back of her head with a glass vase.

Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship in her hometown of Knoxville, TN. Having held the title since WrestleMania 38 and having defended it against the likes of Becky Lynch and Bayley, she will now be facing an entirely new challenge.

