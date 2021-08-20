"I'm putting you through" - Declan Rice challenges Mason Mount to a cage match, WWE Superstar reacts

It's WWE SummerSlam season, and wrestling is unsurprisingly one of the most trending topics all over the internet. As revealed in tonight's episode of BT Sport's WWE SummerSlam preview show, The Run-In, Declan Rice challenged his fellow English teammate Mason Mount to a steel cage match.

The West Ham United midfielder even cut a fantastic promo with a replica of the WWE Championship around his shoulders.

Chelsea's Mason Mount was also shown with a WWE title belt during the segment, but he didn't have much to say about this promo from Declan Rice:

"What is it? Cage match! Mase, when this belt's on the line, me and you ain't friends mate. Cage match, I'm taking you up top, I'm putting you through. Simple as that, mate. This is mine. One champ and one champ only!" declared Rice.

WWE Superstar Trent Seven reacts to Declan Rice's promo

WWE NXT UK Superstar Trent Seven, one of the presenters of The Run-in, was amused by Declan Rice's promo and issued a cross-promotional challenge.

WWE's Moustache Mountain was ready to take on the team of Mason Mount and Declan Rice and asked the footballing duo to decide the time and place for the proposed showdown.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion was all in for a dream battle between the Premier League and WWE stars. Here's what he had to say:

"I'll tell you something. We're just going to announce it right now—Moustache Mountain vs. Mount Rice. Moustache Mount Rice, I don't know! You can think of a name because you will need it. You name your time and your place; let's do it. (You are) Walking around with gold around his shoulder. You've never been in the ring with the Don, Trent Seven, have you? Ha? Cross promotional dream match. That's what it is. Premier League vs. WWE! Sign me up," Trent Seven stated.

The hype surrounding SummerSlam can be felt outside the realms of professional wrestling, and that's always a good sign heading into a massive pay-per-view.

WWE has announced ten matches for SummerSlam, which will occur this Saturday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Are you excited about this year's SummerSlam event?

Watch BT Sport's WWE SummerSlam preview show 'The Run-In' tonight at 10 pm on BT Sport 2.

