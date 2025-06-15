  • home icon
"Preparing for war" - Former WWE champion sends warning ahead of RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jun 15, 2025 23:23 GMT
Tomorrow night
Tomorrow night's RAW is shaping up to be an exciting show. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A former WWE champion sent a warning ahead of this week's edition of RAW. Tomorrow night's episode of the red brand will air live from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The King of the Ring tournament will continue tomorrow night on WWE RAW. Bronson Reed will be facing Rusev, Sheamus, and Jey Uso in a Fatal 4-Way match in the King of the Ring tournament during tomorrow night's show. Ahead of the high-stakes match, the former NXT North American Champion took to social media to deliver a warning.

"Preparing for war," he wrote.
The 36-year-old suffered a major injury during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024. He missed several months of action before his return last month on RAW. Reed is aligned with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman on the red brand.

Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE earlier this month to earn a future title shot. Bron Breakker competed in a Fatal 4-Way King of the Ring match last week, but LA Knight interfered to attack him. Sami Zayn emerged victorious in the match to advance in the King of the Ring tournament.

Former WWE writer suggests Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed need a tag team name

Vince Russo recently claimed that Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker need to be given a tag team name on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the legend noted that Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker were wearing matching black outfits. He claimed that WWE needed to give the duo a tag team name as well to go with their matching gear.

"My thing with this is, why are they coming out in black gear? Give them some kind of a gimmick, give them some kind of a name. They shouldn’t just be coming out in matching black gear." [From 56:27 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Bronson Reed has never captured a title during his time on the main roster so far. It will be interesting to see if he can advance in the King of the Ring tournament tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

