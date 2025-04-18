President Donald Trump becomes the Tribal Chief & is presented with the Ula Fala; Roman Reigns revealed he voted for him

President Donald Trump has now been presented with the Samoan Ula Fala. This comes the same day that Roman Reigns revealed his support for him.
Earlier today, Roman Reigns revealed in his interview with Vanity Fair that he had voted for Donald Trump. The OTC is a registered Democrat, but disclosed that he supported the President.
“I support our president. Trump is one of those guys where he’s got a vast history and a huge background. He’s been in entertainment. He’s been in big business, politics. At this point, I’m supporting a bright future for our country. Positive and competent leadership. For us to be what we’re supposed to be—to be a world leader and carry that respect and do what a world power like us should be doing.” [H/T Vanity Fair]
Now, Assistant to the President & White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung has presented a photo of Donald Trump being given the Ula Fala. He also decided to confer upon the President the title of Tribal Chief.
"The Tribal Chief, the President @realDonaldTrump being presented with the sacred Ula Fala! ☝🏽🩸"
It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns and WWE react to this, given that he had a whole match to be declared the real Tribal Chief earlier this year against Solo Sikoa, and to win back his Ula Fala.