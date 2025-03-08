  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Pretty Deadly
  • Pretty Deadly defeats four other stars to earn a shot at the WWE tag team titles on SmackDown

Pretty Deadly defeats four other stars to earn a shot at the WWE tag team titles on SmackDown

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 08, 2025 03:32 GMT
Pretty Deadly competed on SmackDown (Images via WWE.com)
Pretty Deadly competed on SmackDown (Images via WWE.com)

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Pretty Deadly competed in a triple-threat tag team match to determine who would earn a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship. Their opponents were Los Garza and Motor City Machine Guns.

Ad

Next week, The Street Profits will challenge Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of DIY for the tag titles. The winners of that match will defend the gold against the winners of the triple threat match.

On the blue brand this week, Angel entered the match after tagging Chris Sabin, and he ate a dropkick by Kit Wilson. The two stars performed a dropkick at the same time, and Alex Shelley tagged Angel. All three teams got into a brawl in the ring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Los Garza double-teamed on Motor City Machine Guns, and Angel and Berto each took out both teams with a moonsault off the top rope and onto the floor. Angel kicked Shelley on the back, and Berto hit the latter with a moonsault for a two-count.

Angel tagged in and hit Shelley with a running knee. Berto took out Elton Prince with a dropkick, and the latter pinned Chris Sabin to give Pretty Deadly the victory. Pretty Deadly will challenge for the WWE Tag Titles in the future.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी