On the latest episode of SmackDown, Pretty Deadly competed in a triple-threat tag team match to determine who would earn a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship. Their opponents were Los Garza and Motor City Machine Guns.

Next week, The Street Profits will challenge Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of DIY for the tag titles. The winners of that match will defend the gold against the winners of the triple threat match.

On the blue brand this week, Angel entered the match after tagging Chris Sabin, and he ate a dropkick by Kit Wilson. The two stars performed a dropkick at the same time, and Alex Shelley tagged Angel. All three teams got into a brawl in the ring.

Los Garza double-teamed on Motor City Machine Guns, and Angel and Berto each took out both teams with a moonsault off the top rope and onto the floor. Angel kicked Shelley on the back, and Berto hit the latter with a moonsault for a two-count.

Angel tagged in and hit Shelley with a running knee. Berto took out Elton Prince with a dropkick, and the latter pinned Chris Sabin to give Pretty Deadly the victory. Pretty Deadly will challenge for the WWE Tag Titles in the future.

