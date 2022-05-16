Pretty Deadly set to defend their tag team titles at NXT In Your House

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) are set to put their titles on the line against the Creed Brothers at In Your House.

Prince and Wilson won the tag team gold in a gauntlet match on the April 12th edition of NXT 2.0. The match also featured the likes of The Creed Brothers, Legado Del Fantasma, Briggs & Jensen, and Grayson Waller & Sanga.

The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions successfully retained their titles against former Duke Hudson and the recently-released Dexter Lumis in the week following their crowning as champions.

The NXT Superstars will now defend their titles once again. WWE recently announced that Prince and Wilson will be defending their titles against The Creed Brothers at NXT In Your House on June 4th.

Prince and Wilson made their debut on NXT in the United Kingdom version of the show. They were the NXT UK Tag Team Champions before moving to the USA.

Pretty Deadly are not the only champions putting their titles on the line

In addition to Prince and Wilson defending their NXT tag team titles, Cameron Grimes will be putting his NXT North American Championship on the line against Carmelo Hayes.

Grimes successfully retained his championship against Hayes and Solo Sikoa in a triple threat match at NXT Spring Breakin'. He previously won the title by defeating Hayes, Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa, and Grayson Waller in a Fatal Five Way ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

With the tag team and North American Champions already set to defend their titles, it remains to be seen which other championships will be on the line at In Your House.

Edited by Debottam Saha