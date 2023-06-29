Previously advertised injured WWE Superstar apparently pulled from event; would have finally returned after 117 days

WWE has several stars out with injuries at present, but fans had been hoping that one star was finally about to return this week. Unfortunately, it appears that's not the case, at least for now. Kofi Kingston had been advertised for a recent WWE event at Liverpool, but it seems that Alpha Academy has replaced him and Xavier Woods.

Kingston has been absent from WWE ever since he injured his ankle in March 2023. Thanks to the injury, he was forced to miss out on WrestleMania. This came after Drew McIntyre accidentally landed on his leg during a match.

WWE UK had tweeted out a picture advertising him and Xavier Woods for tonight's event at Liverpool.

Hit the link in our bio to grab your tickets now! Liverpool, we are getting closer to #WWELive Are you ready to see your favourite Superstars on Merseyside?Hit the link in our bio to grab your tickets now! Liverpool, we are getting closer to #WWELive!Are you ready to see your favourite Superstars on Merseyside?Hit the link in our bio to grab your tickets now! https://t.co/UnnacL3c5D

On top of that, The New Day was listed on the M&S Bank Arena site to be facing Imperium at the Liverpool event, kicking off the company's UK tour. However, the stars didn't appear in the match.

The original advertisement for the night

They were supposed to be teaming up with Riddle against Imperium. At the event, though, New Day was replaced by Alpha Academy. The site also changed the advertisement to reflect the substitution. The listings were said to be subject to changes, so there's a chance that the original plans were altered.

Future events, including the one at Utilita Arena Sheffield, have the same match listed with Alpha Academy instead of Woods and Kingston. There's no indication that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were supposed to perform in Sheffield, but the two stars are still on the poster.

Fans will have to wait longer for Kofi Kingston's return, it appears.

