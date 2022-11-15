Previously released female WWE star makes in-ring return after joining AJ Styles' faction

On tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, Mia Yim made her in-ring return against Tamina since aligning with AJ Styles' faction, The O.C., last week.

After getting called up from NXT to the main roster, Yim was part of the short-lived RETRIBUTION faction as Reckoning. However, she was released from WWE on November 4, 2021.

Before last week, Judgment Day had the upper hand on The O.C. as Rhea Ripley created chaos match after match. However, The Phenomenal One finally found the solution to the 'Rhea Ripley problem' in Mia Yim.

Tonight on RAW, AJ Styles and The Good Brothers promised chilled beers for Mia Yim if she picked up a victory over Tamina on her in-ring return.

sameeha | Fan Account @mcedeslynch Mia Yim Defeats Tamina on her return match Mia Yim Defeats Tamina on her return match https://t.co/wvtAKFECG8

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio distracted Mia Yim during the match by showing up at the ringside. Hence, Tamina blindsided Mia and hit her with a hip attack. The former women's tag team champion then went to the top rope for a Superfly Splash on her opponent.

However, she missed, and Mia Yim hit her back with a hurricanrana. She then hit Tamina with the Eat Defeat and won the match. This is her first WWE victory in almost two years, as her last win came at the end of 2020.

AJ Styles has challenged Finn Balor to a match at WWE Survivor Series. Mia Yim and The O.C. will look to even the odds against Judgment Day at the premium live event.

What do you think of Mia Yim's in-ring return? Sound off in the comment section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes