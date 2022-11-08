On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Mia Yim returned as the surprise fourth member of The O.C. by taking out The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley. This adds Yim to the list of many superstars, such as Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Karrion Kross, and Bray Wyatt, to be brought back under the Triple H regime.

After getting called up from NXT, Mia Yim spent some time on the main roster as Reckoning in the short-lived RETRIBUTION faction. She was released from WWE on November 4th, 2021.

On the red brand, Finn Balor and The Judgment Day answered United States Champion Seth Rollins' open challenge tonight. AJ Styles and The O.C. then confronted the Prince, with Styles claiming that they were still not through with each other despite O.C. losing at Crown Jewel last Saturday.

The Phenomenal One then claimed they had finally found the solution to their 'Rhea Ripley problem.' The camera then cut to Ripley being taken out by a hooded person outside the ring.

That person was revealed to be Mia Yim. The O.C. and Yim launched an all-out attack on Judgment Day, forcing them to retreat.

The wrestling world then took to Twitter to react to The H.B.I.C.'s return. Most were elated that The O.C. chose Yim to combat the former R.A.W. Women's Champion, while some were disappointed with the live crowd for giving her a lukewarm reaction.

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 Shelton Benjamin and Mia Yim are on the same show the tl has healed #WWERaw Shelton Benjamin and Mia Yim are on the same show the tl has healed #WWERaw https://t.co/LdlngArDj5

Christopher @ChrisMNovak Unfortunately many WWE fans were introduced to Mia Yim when she was in Retribution as practically an NPC so I am not surprised that crowds aren't Greek to her. That may take a while but she'll tell them who she is in due time, as will all of the newbies Unfortunately many WWE fans were introduced to Mia Yim when she was in Retribution as practically an NPC so I am not surprised that crowds aren't Greek to her. That may take a while but she'll tell them who she is in due time, as will all of the newbies

MiamiClutchPE @MiamiClutchPE @ravensflockNYY @WrestleOps Bro, there was crickets during most of the Usos and New Day segment lol. Can’t blame Mia Yim on this one @ravensflockNYY @WrestleOps Bro, there was crickets during most of the Usos and New Day segment lol. Can’t blame Mia Yim on this one

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3



#WWERAW Triple H backstage trying to calm down Shelton Benjamin after bringing Mia Yim back: Triple H backstage trying to calm down Shelton Benjamin after bringing Mia Yim back:#WWERAW https://t.co/UuWQZ4eCPb

Melissa @melissax1125 I just really really hope they use Mia Yim correctly this time!



with Triple H in charge, I have more faith. I just really really hope they use Mia Yim correctly this time!with Triple H in charge, I have more faith.

It looks like the feud between The O.C. and Judgment Day is far from over now that Styles and The Good Brothers have found themselves on equal footing with the addition of Yim.

What are your thoughts on Mia Yim returning to WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

