With WWE Superstar Baron Corbin now being managed by JBL, the future seems bright, according to Hall of Fame journalist and pro wrestling legend 'Wonderful Willy' Bill Apter.

Corbin has played a wide variety of roles on camera, ranging from a man down on his luck to the King of the Ring. That said, it just seemed like while he was always in the mix, something was missing from his WWE runs. A reboot on RAW with JBL as a manager may be just what the doctor ordered for this talented superstar.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter stated that the new WWE RAW pairing is a welcome arrival. This was his take:

"JBL has brought the wonderful flavor of an old school loudmouth manager to Monday night RAW and it's a welcome arrival for sure. No knock on Corbin but with a master talker named JBL with him it will propel him to a level he could not achieve on his own."

Whether or not this was the one missing ingredient in Corbin that could launch him to the next level remains to be seen!

Corbin has been racking up victories on WWE RAW lately

With JBL hyping him up on RAW, Baron Corbin has seemed almost unstoppable lately. Not only did he beat veteran superstar Dolph Ziggler but he also picked up a massive victory against Johnny Gargano.

The company has always had big plans for Corbin but with JBL by his side, the future looks promising.

It remains to be seen if the young man can reach 'Wrestling God' status or not, but from the looks of it, the feedback has been positive.

By which, we mean it has been negative. The heat has been borderline nuclear.

What do you think of the JBL and Corbin pairing? Let us know in the comments below.

