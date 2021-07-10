"He's your greatest singles wrestler" - Pro-wrestling manager calls out WWE for underutilizing Shinsuke Nakamura (Exclusive)

Shinsuke Nakamura is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time. He has consistently been one of the best all-round performers to grace the squared circle throughout his career.

However, since he has joined the WWE, Nakamura has had varying amounts of success.

The King of Strong Style was a key player in WWE's developmental brand, NXT. While there, he won the NXT Championship and was quickly brought to the main roster where his success started to dwindle.

Many fans claim that WWE has underutilized Nakamura, who recently ascended his throne as King of SmackDown, becoming King Nakamura.

Pro-wrestling manager Kenny Bolin recently appeared as a special guest on Smack Talk with Rick Ucchino, where he commented on how Nakamura has been used by WWE. Bolin, who is a huge fan of Shinsuke Nakamura, believes that he is the best wrestler on WWE's roster and that he hasn't been given the singles run he deserves:

"Now Shinsuke is somebody in my opinion, psychology wise especially and obviously working wise...I think he's the best talent they got and you talk about somebody who has been misused since the day they got there. I started watching WWE wrestling again because I saw Shinsuke on NXT. He had the greatest entrance I have ever seen in wrestling. That entrance made me love him before I saw him do a thing and then I realized how great his psychology was. This guy gets it. This guy knows what wrestling psychology is all about. Then he's a hell of a worker on top of it. He's your greatest singles wrestler you have up there in my opinion," said Kenny Bolin.

It is true that Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't had the most memorable run on the main roster. Hopefully that changes very, very soon.

Shinsuke Nakamura has qualified for Money in the Bank

Shinsuke Nakamura will have a career defining opportunity come July 18th, 2021. The King of Strong Style recently earned himself an opportunity to become the next Mr. Money in the Bank.

Nakamura defeated his long-time nemesis Baron Corbin on the most recent episode of SmackDown to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Do you think Shinsuke Nakamura will become the next Mr. Money in the Bank? Who should he cash-in on if he does? Let us know in the comments section below.

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Jack Cunningham