NJPW reveals historic New Japan Cup bracket featuring Kazuchika Okada, Bullet Club stars, and more

NJPW has revealed the line-up for the historic New Japan Cup 2022 tournament. In the aftermath of the NJPW Golden Series, the promotion revealed the 48 wrestlers who will compete in this year's NJ Cup.

The New Japan Cup 2022 field consists of several active stars and will also feature the return of CIMA, who previously appeared at Wrestle Kingdom 16 in his first NJPW appearance in over a decade.

Another big name set to return at the New Japan Cup 2022 tournament is Kota Ibushi. The inaugural IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will compete in his first match at the 50th Anniversary event on March 1.

Ibushi has been in recovery after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the G1 Climax final in October 2021.

The rest of the New Japan Cup 2022 field features several members from various NJPW factions. The Bullet Club will be represented by Dick Togo, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and more.

Here is the field of 48 wrestlers who will compete in the New Japan Cup 2022 tournament:

Kazuchika Okada

El Desperado

Master Wato

Toru Yano

Taichi

Hiroyoshi Tenzan

Yuji Nagata

Hirooki Goto

Dick Togo

CIMA

TAKA Michinoku

Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Hiroshi Tanahashi

YOH

Bad Luck Fale

Tetsuya Naito

Yujiro Takahashi

Gedo

Togi Makabe

Jeff Cobb

Satoshi Kojima

Tomoaki Honma

YOSHI-HASHI

Kosei Fujita

Kota Ibushi

Great-O-Khan

Taiji Ishimori

Ryohei Oiwa

Zack Sabre Jr.

DOUKI

Yuto Nakashima

Aaron Henare

SANADA

BUSHI

Will Ospreay

El Phantasmo

Tomohiro Ishii

Shingo Takagi

Tanga Loa

Chase Owens

Jado

Tiger Mask

Ryusuke Taguchi

EVIL

Tama Tonga

Hiromu Takahashi

SHO

Minoru Suzuki

NJPW has also confirmed that Minoru Suzuki, Tama Tonga, Tiger Mask, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo, SANADA, DOUKI, Taiji Ishimori, Kosei Fujita, Satoshi Kojima, Gedo, Bad Luck Fale, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Dick Togo, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Master Wato will receive first-round byes in the tournament.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Who do you think goes the distance this year?



It all starts LIVE in English March 2!



njpw1972.com/115515



#njpw #njcup Here is your official New Japan Cup 2022 bracket!Who do you think goes the distance this year?It all starts LIVE in English March 2! Here is your official New Japan Cup 2022 bracket!Who do you think goes the distance this year?It all starts LIVE in English March 2!njpw1972.com/115515#njpw #njcup https://t.co/SIrKzFD2ys

When will NJPW's New Japan Cup 2022 start?

The New Japan Cup will kick-start on March 2, 2022. The inaugural day will feature the reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada, in action against the reigning IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, El Desperado.

Toru Yano will face Taichi, whereas, The Ace, Hiroshi Tanahashi, will be in action against YOH. Jeff Cobb will also be in action on the first day against Togi Makabe.

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay, will also make his return to Japan after losing to Okada earlier in the year, at Wrestle Kingdom 16. However, Bullet Club star Jay White won't be returning to Japan in order to take part in the New Japan Cup 2022.

