"Probably" - Brawling Brutes member teases new addition after breathtaking match at WWE show

WWE Superstar Sheamus' faction, The Brawling Brutes, may see a new addition, as Butch recently teased Charlie Dempsey as a future Brute.

Butch went in a bout against Dempsey on the latest edition of NXT, where the former won his first match in almost one and a half years. The Brawling Brutes member was impressed by the developmental star's in-ring skills, and it seems like he wants him to be a part of his faction on the main roster.

The 29-year-old star took to Twitter to share a tweet that showcased a snippet of the NXT bout. He teased by calling Charlie Dempsey a probable future Brute.

"FUTURE BRUTE, probably," Butch wrote on Twitter.

Brawling Brutes currently consists of Butch, Ridge Holland, and former WWE Champion Sheamus. Both members of the faction have gained a lot of experience while being under the wing of The Celtic Warrior, and it certainly looks like they are going to recruit another young star.

Sheamus could show up at WWE's developmental brand as well

Butch won against Charlie Dempsey and is now set to appear once again on the white and gold brand as he is going to face off against Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup at No Mercy.

There is a lot of speculation on Sheamus' return to the developmental brand as well. Although he may not wrestle, the Celtic Warrior might show up to support his teammate.

Even though Sheamus is a multi-time WWE champion, he has not won anything major since aligning with Ridge Holland and Butch. They are yet to win a Tag Team Championship. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the faction.

What do you think about the faction in the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.