Problem with WWE fans' reaction to Cody Rhodes pointed out by veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes has turned into one of the most popular superstars on the WWE roster today. The American Nightmare continues to receive massive ovation week in and out on television, but that seems to have rubbed a veteran the wrong way.

During the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo expressed his displeasure over American fans 'borrowing' a particular chant from international crowds during Cody Rhodes' segment this week on SmackDown.

"Well, I just paid attention to it because now you got crowds in the United States doing that 'Cody, Cody Rhodes' (chants). Now they're doing it in the freaking U.S. And I'm like, seriously, man. And Cody's there sucking it all in, bro. Oh my God." [From 31:37 onwards]

For those wondering about the context, the chants were first heard during WWE's tour of Europe in March. This week, Cody gave the fans a history lesson on the legacy of the top titles on the blue brand.

The segment in question saw the previous versions of the WWE Championship, including the spinner belt made popular by John Cena, on display inside the SmackDown ring.

Fans will have to wait to witness John Cena's response to Rhodes' segment when the former 16-time World Champion shows up on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania.

