  Problematic match at WWE Night of Champions makes veteran apprehensive of Triple H's decision (Exclusive)

Problematic match at WWE Night of Champions makes veteran apprehensive of Triple H's decision (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Jul 06, 2025 01:39 GMT
While WWE Night of Champions was a grand affair, a veteran thinks that one of the matches was not as good as it should have been. The winner of the bout, Jade Cargill, becoming the Queen of the Ring was a decision by Triple H that might have a negative effect, or so the veteran thinks.

While Jade Cargill was able to beat Asuka in the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament, the match seemed to miss some beats. According to former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, this showed the inexperience of Cargill at this point. While the winner certainly has the look of a champion in the making, the wrestling veteran is worried that getting a title too early may sabotage her run.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the former WWE on-screen manager stated:

"I don't think it's a great match. It's a great move for Jade, but I hope by them putting the title on her, she is still inexperienced. You can tell by watching her. She is a little hesitant to go into moves I am sure she has done before. And when it comes time for her to lead a match, can she do it as the champion? Sometimes putting a belt on ya at the wrong time is as bad as you not getting it." [1:58 onwards]
Check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

The WWE Queen of the Ring recently sent a message to her fans

After becoming the Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill might be looking for some quiet time, judging by her post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a series of pictures with a rather melancholic message. She said:

"Lately, I’ve needed quiet more than anything. Not to hide... but to heal. To sit in the sun, breathe, and just be. There’s a kind of strength in that— in choosing peace when everything else feels loud. 🥰."
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Jade Cargill in WWE.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling along with an H/T for the transcription and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
