Who produced Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's WrestleMania 37 match?

The WWE Universe now knows who produced the match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37.

Last week, following WWE's biggest show of the year, a list of producers was shared with their corresponding matches for the show. The night two match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, for some reason, wasn't among them.

But thanks to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the final puzzle piece has now been completed. Shane Helms and Adam Pearce were credited as the producers for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's WrestleMania match on Sunday.

Shane Helms was also credited for one of the best matches on WrestleMania weekend between Seth Rollins and Cesaro, which took place during night one of the show.

Shane Helms and Adam Pearce produced Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's WrestleMania 37 match

With the producers for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's match revealed, fans now have a complete listing of producers for each match at WWE WrestleMania 37.

NIGHT ONE:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre was produced by Jason Jordan and Jamie Noble

The Women’s Tag Team Turmoil win was produced by TJ Wilson and Pat Buck

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins was produced by Shane Helms

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos was produced by Chris Park

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage match was produced by Michael Hayes

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison was produced by Adam Pearce

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair was produced by TJ Wilson

NIGHT TWO:

Advertisement

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was produced by Jamie Noble

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Tamina Snuka was produced by TJ Wilson and Pat Buck

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn was produced by Shane Helms and Adam Pearce

WWE United States Champion Riddle vs. Sheamus was produced by Chris Park

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews was produced by Jason Jordan

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley was produced by TJ Wilson

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan was produced by Michael Hayes

So if you had a personal favorite match on WrestleMania 37, you now know which producer to thank for it.

What did you think of the match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania? Are you excited to see their feud continue on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.