Prominent wrestling veteran addresses Ronda Rousey's WWE departure rumors ahead of SummerSlam encounter (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter and former WWE employee Teddy Long spoke about Ronda Rousey's upcoming SummerSlam encounter against Shayna Baszler.

Rousey and Baszler had a fall out at Money in the Bank 2023. Since then, Shayna accused Ronda of not putting in the work and getting handed everything in the wrestling business. The animosity kept increasing every week and the two women came to blows several times before the match was made official.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long picked Shayna to win the bout at SummerSlam.

"Well, I'm hoping Shayna Baszler comes out on top here."

Apter also agreed and reasoned that Ronda Rousey might be going out for a while after SummerSlam and it would be ideal for her to put Baszler over on her way out. However, he was quick to change his opinion and said that WWE would not let Shayna win at Rousey's expense and claimed that "The Rowdy One" was going over eventually.

"I think Shayna Baszler will because the rumors are going around that Ronda is going elsewhere. Not AEW. Actually, I'm gonna change it. Ronda's gonna win. I can't see them having Ronda lose." [From 12:11 - 12:45]

Shayna Baszler had a grave warning for Ronda Rousey

A couple of weeks ago, Shayna Baszler appeared as a guest on WWE's The Bump. The Queen of Spades made it clear that she had no intention of going easy on her former friend at SummerSlam.

"I think the difference between me and Ronda is that when I catch her in my Kirifuda, there's no more talking. She can tear all my limbs off, I still got a piece to say. The talking ends, and I'm the first person, we can look back, when you think about all the rivalries that Ronda's had, I'm the first person that people are like, 'Oh, this might finally be someone that can shut Ronda up.'"

Baszler claimed that she knows Ronda Rousey better than anyone else. The former NXT Women's Champion guaranteed that she would have a response to any of Rousey's offensive moves during their encounter.

