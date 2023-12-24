Prominent WWE star claims credit for helping Logan Paul win the United States Championship 

WWE Superstar Santos Escobar is ready to take the United States Championship from Logan Paul.

In the semi-finals of the United States Championship Tournament, Santos Escobar took on Bobby Lashley in a blockbuster matchup. However, a couple of masked men appeared and attacked the Street Profits. This distraction allowed Escobar to pin Lashley for the win. Later, the masked assailants were revealed as Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley caught up with the former Cruiserweight Champion during this week's The SmackDown LowDown. The former Latino World Order member made it clear that his former teammates were traitors and he was glad to have Angel and Humberto by his side. He then turned his attention towards Logan Paul and said that he helped Paul win the title, and now he would take it away from him.

"Now at New Year's Revolution, I will go through the finals and take away what I gave to Logan Paul and become the new United States Champion. The Emperor, Santos Escobar," Escobar said. [1:55 - 2:14]

Escobar was referring to the fact that he had actually left the brass knuckles in the ring back at Crown Jewel 2023 which Logan used to clock Rey Mysterio and pick up the win.

You can watch the full video below:

Kevin Owens is not too fond of Logan Paul either

While Santos Escobar is gunning for Logan Paul, his opponent in the United States Championship Tournament finals, Kevin Owens also has a lot of animosity for the Maverick.

Kevin Owens defeated the former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes for a place in the finals. During an exclusive interview with the WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton, Owens suggested that Logan was a degenerate and was doing repulsive things with the United States Championship. He vowed to win the title and restore its prestige.

"You know what he's been doing with the US Title since he's won it? Just repulsive, just gross. He's a man of very low moral fiber, right? I can't wait to take that title back, put it in my bathtub, and I'm not gonna take a bath with it. I'm just gonna put so much Clorox, hand sanitizer, whatever is needed to clean that thing. Then I'll take it and will restore the prestige it deserves, and that's about it," Owens said.

Expand Tweet

Santos Escobar and Kevin Owens will collide in the United States Championship Tournament finals at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution on January 5, 2024.

