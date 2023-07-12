Current WWE star addresses his future with the company 

While it is many performers' dream to sign with WWE, some scale even greater heights outside the company. One star who has plenty of potential to succeed regardless of the field is Gable Steveson.

The Olympic gold medalist joined the Stamford-based company in 2021, with many touting him as a future WWE world champion. However, since then, he has not competed in an official match.

On this week's episode of NXT, Steveson was asked what his future with WWE looks like after he recently helped Eddy Thorpe in an NXT Underground match. The 23-year-old replied:

"About the future of Gable Steveson, a national title, the Olympics? There’s just so much to think about, but I love being here, too. I don’t know. There’s a lot to think about." (H/T Fightful)

Over the past couple of years, Gable Steveson has made various appearances on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Triple H almost competed in Gable Steveson's WWE debut

Last year, Triple H announced his retirement from in-ring competition due to various cardiac complications.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, The Game revealed that he planned to share the ring with Gable Steveson at WrestleMania 38 last year before retiring.

"There was a plan for me to do something at WrestleMania that we had talked about. I was to do something with Gable Steveson and tried to get him launched and get going," said Triple H. [46:27 - 46:37]

The Game mentioned that during the preparation for his match with Steveson, doctors informed him that he had to officially retire from the ring.

"At that same period of time, we were doing the stuff with Gable, like finalizing his commitment to us and all that stuff, when the idea came for me to do the thing with Gable, I went to Vince [McMahon], and he was like, 'Wow, I love it. Let's go.' That was a thought for me, was like, 'Oh, I can work with this kid, put him over, get him rolling, this will be great. That's what I would like to do if nothing else. But when they came to me and then said, 'It's done' [his in-ring career], there's no regrets, no sadness." [49:00 - 49:40]

Check out the full interview below:

Since stepping away from the squared circle, Triple H has contributed to the wrestling business as WWE's Chief Content Officer.

