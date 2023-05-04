"Promo class is every Thursday at the WWE PC" - 36-year-old superstar reacts to Conor McGregor's message to Bloodline member

UFC star Conor McGregor recently called out Bloodline member and Roman Reigns' special counsel, Paul Heyman. NXT star Dijak reacted to the Irish MMA star's message on Twitter.

McGregor's last UFC fight was back in July of 2021 when he faced Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman suffered a gruesome injury during the fight and has been sidelined ever since.

Dijak had a hilarious reaction to McGregor's message. The 36-year-old suggested the former UFC lightweight champion join promo classes at the WWE Performance Center.

"Promo class is every Thursday at the @WWEPC bro," wrote Dijak

Check out Dijak's tweet and reaction to McGregor:

Bill Apter explained how Bloodline leader Roman Reigns is different from Hulk Hogan

Roman Reigns is on the verge of completing 1,000 days as the WWE Universal Champion. He is often regarded as the greatest champion of the modern era.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter explained how Reigns differs from Hulk Hogan. Back in the day, The Hulkster was one of the most dominant champions and quite possibly the biggest name in professional wrestling.

Apter mentioned that Hogan kept himself more "visible" compared to The Bloodline leader, who hasn't done the same in his current reign. He said:

"Definitely different. It was a different business back then. It was a different era back then and Hogan kept himself more visible than Roman at this time."

Apter added that Hogan cut promos from his home back in the day, even if he wasn't at the show. Apter continued:

"I miss that part of pro wrestling. If Roman is not there, we got him in his home right now, cutting promos."

It's been weeks since Reigns appeared on WWE programming. In the meantime, there's been a lot of tension within The Bloodline after The Usos title loss at WrestleMania 39.

