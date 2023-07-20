"Proud of the little bro" - Damian Priest congratulates 26-year-old WWE Superstar on shocking title win

Damian Priest has congratulated a 26-year-old WWE Superstar on his recent title win.

The Judgment Day faction has become wildly popular on WWE RAW, and they are featured prominently every week on television. However, the heel faction has started to make their presence felt in NXT as well, with Dominik Mysterio picking up the biggest win of his career last night.

Wes Lee defended the NXT North American Championship against Dominik Mysterio last night on NXT. The title match ended in controversy after Rhea Ripley bashed Wes Lee with the Women's World Championship. Mysterio capitalized on the cheap shot and pinned Wes Lee to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Priest took to Twitter today to congratulate Mysterio on his shocking title win The 40-year-old noted that he was happy and proud of his fellow stablemate:

"So happy and proud of the little bro, Dirty @DomMysterio35! What a night," he tweeted.

Damian Priest congratulates Dominik Mysterio on Twitter.

Damian Priest names WWE Hall of Famer as his dream Money in the Bank cash in

Damian Priest also recently picked up the biggest victory of his career by winning the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event on July 1st.

LA Knight was favored to win the ladder match heading into WWE Money in the Bank and was inches away from grabbing the briefcase. However, it was not meant to be, and Priest was the superstar who won the match to guarantee himself a future title shot.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, The Archer of Infamy revealed that his dream Money in the Bank cash-in would be on Stone Cold Steve Austin:

"I would say at his peak when things were just crazy, imagine cashing in on Stone Cold Steve Austin? I don't know, that just seems wild to me. Stone Cold Steve Austin just Stunner-ing everybody, flipping the bird, having some Steve-Weisers, and then briefcase across the skull, 1-2-3 new champ (laughs)," said Priest. [From 47:57 - 48:21]

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor is scheduled to battle Seth Rollins once again for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam next month. It will be fascinating to see if Damian Priest decides to get involved in the match and cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at the premium live event on August 5th.

Would you like to see Damian Priest capture the World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.