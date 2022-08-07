"Pull the trigger" -- WWE veteran wants Kevin Owens to team up with Sami Zayn for epic title feud on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes WWE should reunite Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to work together as a tag team on SmackDown.

Last week on the blue brand, Zayn desperately tried to get in touch with Roman Reigns. However, The Usos weren't welcoming towards the Honorary Uce. They added insult to injury by having him watch over the lights and sound for The Bloodline's entrance.

Mantell discussed the segment on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and said that it was time to pull the trigger on a potential storyline. Zayn and Owens' real-life friendship and pro-wrestling history prompted the veteran to suggest that they should team up once again to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

"It's time to shoot the angle. Let's pull the trigger, let's go. They [The Usos] beat the crap out of him [Sami Zayn] and nobody's gonna help him because nobody likes him. And all of a sudden, when Kevin Owens shows up, people will pop. They might see the Sami Zayn thing coming, but I don't think they see the Kevin Owens thing coming. When they join, people will go, 'Oh yeah, we kind of forgot that.' Now, that'd have a life of its own," said Mantell. [41:55 -- 42:24]

He further credited Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for their creativity, arguing that they can take a babyface run to legendary heights. Mantell believes that KO and Zayn can dethrone The Usos as reigning champions and WWE fans would love to see the two superstars work together:

He continued, "They can run with that because you've got two creative guys in there and they can go and if their are ideas are listened to, I think they've got a long run ahead of them. And a run that can actually, you know, they can change opponents and do all this but I think The Usos need something. And of course, Sami Zayn has to click them off, Kevin Owens comes in, and I think that's a can't-miss angle." [ 42:24 -- 42:56]

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens missing from RAW

Kevin Owens spent the first half of the year being Seth Rollins' best friend and feuding with Ezekiel. Since then, he has been off television. Backstage reports have not hinted at a plausible injury that might be keeping him out of action.

However, WWE fans are looking forward to KO's big return under the Triple H regime. Many are hopeful to see the former world champion receiving a huge push once he is back on weekly programming.

