"Pulled a knife out of his boot and stabbed it at me" -- Former WWE star Wolfie D shares bizarre incident involving PG-13 member's father [Exclusive]

PG-13 once worked for WWE (then known as WWF), where they were also members of the Nation of Domination. Wolfie D recently shared an incident involving his tag team partner J.C. Ice's father.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the PG-13 member recalled when Ice's father, Bill Dundee, pulled a knife on him. He didn't reveal details of the events leading up to the action. However, he shared that Dundee pulled a knife out of his boot and stabbed it at him.

Wolfie laughed while discussing the incident and explained that others had quickly intervened before things escalated. He further stated that he and Dundee had been cool since the altercation.

"Bill is awesome. He once pulled a knife on me, did you know that story?," said Wolfie D. "Well, I won't go too far into it, but yeah. We just had a thing and I said, 'Bill, come here and talk to me. Come out here and talk to me.' And he said, 'Alright'. And he pulled a knife out of his boot and stabbed it at me and s***. Randy Hales and Doug Hilbert kind of got in between us and what not. We've been cool ever since." [11:26 - 12:14]

Wolfie D criticized former WWE star Ahmed Johnson for botching WrestleMania spot

Wolfie D and J.C. Ice (a.k.a. James Dundee) competed in a match at WrestleMania 13 as part of the Nation of Domination. They faced Ahmed Johnson and Legion of Doom, but Wolfie doesn't have fond memories of a particular post-match spot.

The PG-13 members were subjected to a Double Dommsday Device by LOD and Johnson. Road Warrior Animal safely dropped Jamie after Road Warrior Hawk delivered a clothesline from the top. However, Johnson didn't do the same for Wolfie D, and the latter fell on his head.

Wolfie said that although he didn't suffer from a concussion, he was furious about the mistake made by the former WWE star. He blamed the former Intercontinental Champion for being reckless in the big spot at WWE WrestleMania.

