"Pulling a rubber hand out of a woman's vagina..." - Kevin Nash reveals what happened after WWF changed to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently opened up about the drastic changes that came with the World Wrestling Federation transitioning into World Wrestling Entertainment.

WWF became WWE in 2002 following its legal battle against the World Wildlife Fund. Nash highlighted that the name change also prompted the company's move towards a more corporate structure.

WWE had to go public, which meant that the creative had to pursue changes to help provide a more "viable stock option." Nash discussed the topic at length in the most recent edition of his "Kliq This" podcast and said,

"Once they took the 'F' out, once the WWF became WWE, and all of a sudden, man, it was just like they were working their way to becoming corporate. They were working their way to become public. They were trying to get public. So, they started to, you know, from pulling a rubber hand out of a women's vagina to now we've gotta figure out how we can cut this back and make this a viable stock option."

The nWo co-founder also talked about the changes in backstage practices. Wrestlers had to stay back past midnight for rehearsals, and Nash wasn't fond of working late into the night. He then added:

"So, they really put the kibosh, and I remember several times I remember coming back and them being like, '1 o'clock, everybody meet out in the ring, we've got rehearsals,' and I'm thinking to myself, 'F**k, my back ain't touching that mat.' It'd be like, 'No, we're gonna go over the verbiage,' and I'm like, 'It's f**king 1 o'clock, I just got here. I don't f**king know anything I'm supposed to say.'" (H/T TJRWrestling)

Kevin Nash reveals his message for AJ Styles before his first match at WWE WrestleMania

AJ Styles locked horns with Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 32. Kevin Nash reached out to The Phenomenal One before his match to share a heartwarming message.

Nash revealed that he reminded Styles to enjoy his moment at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He also spoke about time passing by quickly and urged The Phenomenal One to cherish his matches at WrestleMania before age catches up to him.

