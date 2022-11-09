AJ Styles has competed at seven WrestleManias, but that didn't make his first appearance at WWE's biggest show of the year any less memorable. The Phenomenal One's first WrestleMania match took place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, at WrestleMania 32, where Styles lost to Chris Jericho.

On the latest episode of Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed what he said to AJ Styles before his match against Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 32:

"I said, 'Cherish this because one day you're going to be my age knowing that you're never going to get out there again, and you'll wish to God that you savored this moment that you have right now," Kevin Nash said.

Kliq This Podcast @KliqThisPodcast



🤘 KliqThis.com "I said, 'Cherish this because one day you're going to be my age knowing that you're never going to get out there again, and you'll wish to God that you savored this moment that you have right now.'" - Kev to @AJStylesOrg on his first #WrestleMania "I said, 'Cherish this because one day you're going to be my age knowing that you're never going to get out there again, and you'll wish to God that you savored this moment that you have right now.'" - Kev to @AJStylesOrg on his first #WrestleMania.🤘 KliqThis.com https://t.co/vCfzYhLTCs

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

AJ Styles' current rivalry with The Judgment Day continued on WWE RAW

On Monday night on WWE RAW, AJ Styles and The O.C. finally got one over on The Judgment Day. The group solved their 'Rhea Ripley problem' last night thanks to the return of Mia Yim.

Mia Yim was released from WWE last November and is fresh off a spectacular run with IMPACT Wrestling that began in May of this year. Yim's last pay-per-view match with IMPACT occurred on October 7th at Bound For Glory when she lost to Mickie James in a one-on-one contest.

Rhea Ripley is no stranger to Mia Yim, as the two women wrestled against one another multiple times in WWE NXT from 2019 to 2020. It will be interesting to see, now that the numbers are even, if The O.C. and The Judgment Day will compete in a match at Survivor Series: WarGames.

What do you make of Kevin Nash's comments? Are you enjoying the rivalry between The O.C. and The Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : Was Mia Yim the right choice for The O.C.? Yes No 0 votes