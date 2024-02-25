Punjabi Prison match booked; two real-life Bloodline members and two ex-WWE stars involved

A massive Punjabi Prison match featuring two real-life Bloodline members and two former WWE Superstars has been booked.

The Punjabi Prison match was a WWE match concept that was first introduced way back in 2006. So far, there have only been three Punjabi Prison matches. The concept didn't take off like Hell In A Cell or Elimination Chamber did.

Interestingly, GCW has booked a Punjabi Prison match for its April 6 event. The match will be contested for the GCW Tag Team titles, with four teams competing for the gold. The match will feature Jacob Fatu and Zilla Fatu, The Bollywood Boyz, Los Macizos, and Violence Is Forever.

WWE legend The Undertaker on competing in the Punjabi Prison match

At WWE The Great American Bash 2006, The Undertaker took on Big Show in a Punjabi Prison match. In an interview on the Sports Illustrated’s podcast, The Deadman spoke about competing in the match.

“So I jumped from one to the outside one which would have been the perfect time for me to get out and it would’ve been — the people would’ve lost their mind, and they did. As soon as I jumped, the people went crazy but I had to go back around and get to the finish the way — so, one of those I gave up on and it did, it stunk. It was so bad. But to his credit, he did come to me and say, ‘You were right, I was wrong. We should’ve done it your way.’ That was very far and few between. There were a few other things but that was probably one of the more contentious ones.”

In 2007, Batista defeated The Great Khali in the second-ever Punjabi Prison match to retain the WWE World Heavyweight title.

The third and last Punjabi Prison match took place a decade later between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton. Mahal won the match after The Great Khali came out and put The Viper down.

