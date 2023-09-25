"PURE KARNAGE!" - Former champion hypes up first-time-ever clash ahead of WWE RAW

WWE's creative team has worked around quite a few interesting stories on the flagship show over the last few weeks, so it's only a matter of time before some contests are announced for the upcoming event Fastlane. Before that, however, a massive first-time-ever clash is scheduled to take place tonight.

After Chad Gable teased continuing his rivalry with Intercontinental Champion Gunther, his focus shifted to Bronson Reed last week following a backstage confrontation. The latter pinned Gable with the Tsunami.

This week, the other half of Alpha Academy - Otis - will take on Bronson Reed. This is the kind of bout that is deemed "Big Meaty Men Slappin' Meat" in the pro-wrestling vernacular, and it seems Gable knows it too:

"The world isn’t ready for this…But the world is getting it anyway. TONIGHT! PURE KARNAGE!" Chad Gable wrote on Twitter/X.

Maxxine Dupri recently was seen at the New York Fashion Week with WWE CCO Triple H, Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos, and Endeavor's CEO Ari Emanuel, among others, in attendance. Check it out here.

Chad Gable broke character to show respect to the WWE IC Champion

Their feud on-screen was a thing of beauty, and Gable is convinced that Gunther is the "perfect opponent" for him. Speaking on WWE After The Bell recently, the Alpha Academy star had high praise directed at The Ring General:

"I was going into it with the mindset that we're going to and he's like Gunther is a perfect opponent for me in a sense that it's always like the size difference is there, That's the obvious one. But I think there's a level of like professional competition between me and him where I do respect him as a competitor, but he's the type of guy that's like set this bar so high," Gable said.

The bout trilogy between Chad Gable and Gunther was a hit all the way. Meanwhile, Tommaso Ciampa has stepped up and made his intentions clear about going after the Austrian for the latter's Intercontinental Championship.

