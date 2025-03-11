"Put some hot chicks on his arm"- Veteran explains how he would book Drew McIntyre in WWE (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre's recent booking in WWE has come under scrutiny from many as he is often on the losing end of his feuds. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently detailed how he would book the Scottish Warrior instead.

Drew McIntyre looked set to feud with Roman Reigns on the road to WrestleMania. However, the former WWE Champion is now involved in a program with Damian Priest. McIntyre has also lost many notable matches recently, something which has not sat well with fans and critics.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that McIntyre is being completely wasted currently:

"The first person that comes to my mind, who looks like a 100 million bucks and they just waste, would absolutely be Drew McIntyre. Without a shadow of a doubt."

The former WWE writer added that he would book Drew as a corporate heel. Russo also stated that Seth Rollins looks like a peanut vendor compared to McIntyre.

"I would probably have him go corporate. Put some hot chicks on his arm, let him be now in favor of the company. I would go back to heel GMs. This guy is a million bucks bro. I am sorry, but you put Drew McIntyre next to Seth Rollins, Seth Rollins is a peanut vendor compared to McIntyre. I am sorry." [From 39:07 onwards]

McIntyre has had an underwhelming last year and a half. He won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 but ended up losing the title in just five minutes due to a Money in the Bank cash-in from Damian Priest. He also lost his feud with CM Punk and has suffered losses against Jey and Jimmy Uso over the past few months.

