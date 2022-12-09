"Put me in" - Top star wants Triple H and WWE to book him for Royal Rumble 2023 (Exclusive)

WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes recently said he's interested in appearing in the Royal Rumble match in January 2023.

With just a little over a month to go for the Royal Rumble, fans are speculating about what surprises WWE could pull off at the show. Rumors suggest that The Rock and Cody Rhodes could show up in the Men's Rumble match to set up potential showdowns with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Apart from those, just like every year, a few NXT talents could also possibly make their presence felt.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Carmelo Hayes said he would be game to appear at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Though he's currently focused on NXT Deadline, Hayes would love the chance to compete in the Rumble match.

The former NXT North American Champion added that either he or NXT Champion Bron Breakker would be good representatives of the third brand at the event.

"Yeah, if they give me the ball, yeah. I don't want to get too far, right now, I'm looking at Deadline, and after that, you know, we'll deal with that. But yeah, put me in, put me in. At the same, if I don't, it's no big deal either, I'm still gonna shine here on NXT but I don't know, that might be a big thing for me and for the brand itself, to represent the brand. Put me in or put Bron (Breakker) or whoever and that helps NXT in the long run, I think," said Carmelo Hayes [8:42 - 9:16]

Carmelo Hayes wants to face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on WWE's main roster

Elsewhere in the interview, Carmelo Hayes revealed that he wants to share a ring with reputed names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles. Hayes added that instead of these names coming down to NXT, he wants to eventually go up to WWE's main roster and square off against them.

"I will come to your front door, you know what I mean, I'll come to your front door. Seth, I have said multiple times. Seth Rollins. And that's a match that's gonna happen. Stay there, because I will come there. Don't worry about coming down here. This is my place, I'll handle it down here but I'm coming up to you. He's gonna see me. Same thing with AJ, same thing with Finn. All of those guys Roman, too," said Hayes [10:11 - 10:41]

Hayes is scheduled to compete in the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline against Axiom, Joe Gacy, Grayson Waller, and JD McDonagh.

