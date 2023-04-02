"Put that match on last" - Former WWE Champion believes huge title bout has potential to main event WrestleMania Sunday

With the Intercontinental Championship having been restored to its past glory, top WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre strongly feels the triple threat match between him, Sheamus, and champion Gunther could main event the Show of Shows.

Whilst the highly anticipated match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is set to close WrestleMania 39 later today, the quote on quote 'people's main event' is arguably the hard-hitting showdown between three of WWE's toughest stars.

Speaking to BT Sport, Drew McIntyre commented on the Intercontinental title's recent resurgence under Gunther and how the story surrounding the match has enough momentum to close the event.

"He’s restored the prestige to it... The IC titles been featured more prominently than its been featured than I’d say in a couple of decades. You could put that match on last and that would be a solid main event and you couldn’t say that for many years when it comes to the IC Title." [From 2:30 to 2:45]

Having held the Intercontinental Championship for more than 290 days, it will undoubtedly take a herculean effort from either Drew or Sheamus to dethrone Gunther.

Is Drew McIntyre potentially leaving WWE?

Despite being one of the most popular superstars on the current roster, the Scotsman's days in the company may be numbered.

According to PWInsider, the 37-year-old's current contract with World Wrestling Entertainment is set to expire this year, with both parties reportedly not at all close to agreeing on a new deal.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager PWInsider: Drew McIntyre's contract with WWE is expiring this year, and the two sides "aren't even close" to a new deal. PWInsider: Drew McIntyre's contract with WWE is expiring this year, and the two sides "aren't even close" to a new deal. https://t.co/3jLiBF8Fmy

In 2020, Drew McIntyre was arguably the heart and soul of the company, with him carrying the WWE Championship at a time when no fans were able to watch shows live in person due to the pandemic.

