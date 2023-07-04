"Put some RESPECT on my dam name!" - Rhea Ripley sends a message after her title match on RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley successfully defended the WWE Women's World Championship against Natalya.

Despite a headstart for the challenger, Ripley put away her opponent. The match's closing moments saw the champion deadlift Natalya and hit the Riptide for the win.

Ripley was also busted open during the match. Taking to Twitter, she reacted to the same and reflected on her title defense with a short message.

"Rhea “BLOODY” Ripley. Put some RESPECT on my dam [sic] name! #WWERAW," she wrote.

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Natalya previously called Rhea Ripley a "generational talent"

WWE star Natalya previously praised Ripley, whom she faced at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

During WWE's latest show in Saudi Arabia, Ripley defeated the veteran superstar within two minutes in a one-sided match to retain the SmackDown Women's Title.

In an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya called Ripley a "generational talent." She also reflected on her match against The Eradicator, recalling losing sleep over the outcome.

Natalya said:

"It's funny because I lost so much sleep over that match. And honestly, it had a profound impact on me because when I was first told I was gonna be at Night of Champions facing off against Rhea Ripley, it was like a dream match because Rhea Ripley is like a generational talent."

Ripley became a champion at WrestleMania 39 when she defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Title for the first time. She defended the belt against Zelina Vega at Backlash and followed it up with a win over Natalya.

WWE eventually replaced the SmackDown Women's Title with the newly introduced Women's World Championship, which The Judgment Day member was presented with on a previous episode of RAW.

