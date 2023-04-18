"Put some respect on my name" - 20-Time champion's response after nearly defeating Seth Rollins on RAW

Seth Rollins has been operating on a different level on RAW. Despite not being a world champion for nearly four years now, he might just be more popular than ever. His rivalry against The Miz is also legendary, as the two men faced off once again on the latest episode of RAW. Following the bout, The A-Lister sent out a message on Twitter.

The two men have gone back and forth several times in their careers, even vying for the Intercontinental Title several times. The Visionary and The A-Lister are also the only two-time Grand Slam Champions in the history of the company. On the latest episode of RAW, The Miz nearly defeated the four-time world champion after assaulting him before the bout, and it was undoubtedly the match of the night.

The Miz put out a statement on Twitter after his epic match on RAW against Seth Rollins. The 20-time champion demanded that people put respect on his name.

"Monday Night Miz. Put some respect on my name," The Miz wrote.

The Miz @mikethemiz Monday Night Miz. Put some respect on my name Monday Night Miz. Put some respect on my name 😤 https://t.co/xZ47ek45w7

The Miz was recently the host of WrestleMania 39 and has proved day in and day out why he is one of the most decorated champions in the history of the business.

With WrestleMania Backlash coming up, it remains to be seen whether The A-Lister will feature in the event, which will emanate from Puerto Rico. It will also be interesting to see how his feud against Rollins pans out.

