"PUT THIS FU**ING MAN ON TV" - Fans demand WWE push 40-year-old star after huge pop at live event

WWE fans are demanding that the company should push LA Knight to the next level after he received a massive pop from the crowd during Saturday Night's Main Event on April 22, 2023, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

When LA Knight was involved in a feud with former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, he captivated the fans with his microphone skills. Since their rivalry, the 40-year-old has been known to grab the audience's attention with his "YEAH" catchphrase.

LA Knight defeated Mustafa Ali in a singles bout at the live event. After the match, as Knight took to the mic in his hands, fans across the arena loudly chanted, "YEAH."

Wrestling fans on Twitter were quick to jump on the popularity of the former IMPACT World Champion and asked for him to be pushed to the moon.

Some fans demanded that LA Knight head for a WWE title run and that he should be given more TV time.

A few fans wished the 40-year-old star needed to win the upcoming 2023 Money in the Bank.

Toxic @Toxic_Hashira @reigns_era LA Knight for Mister Money in the Bank @reigns_era LA Knight for Mister Money in the Bank 🙌

Meanwhile, some fans claimed that LA Knight should be the number one pick at the upcoming WWE Draft.

Daitrion Green @TheReal870Dai @reigns_era After the Draft this man will have gold. I’m calling it @reigns_era After the Draft this man will have gold. I’m calling it

Results of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

The event occurred at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and featured notable WWE RAW and SmackDown performers.

Solo Sikoa headlined the event, taking on Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one bout. While The Enforcer has been unstoppable since making his main roster debut, he fell short against The American Nightmare again, taking his second pinfall loss to the latter.

The show also included a big WrestleMania 39 rematch for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, in which The Usos came up short against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Also, Sheamus defeated Karrion Kross, and Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler, while Shotzi and Ricochet triumphed over Sonya Deville and Ivar, respectively.

The Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar defeated former RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

