WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Solo Sikoa suffers shocking loss; Top name possibly injured, Huge WrestleMania 39 rematch (Fort Wayne, IN, 04/22)

The WWE roster stopped over in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for the weekly Saturday Night's Main Event on April 22, 2023. The show was held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event was headlined by Solo Sikoa, who took on Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one match. While The Enforcer has been absolutely dominant since making his main roster debut, he once again came up short against The American Nightmare, suffering his second pinfall loss against the latter.

Sikoa has main-evented numerous RAW and SmackDown shows over the last few weeks and has secured victories over top names like Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens. His only 'clean' loss on TV programming came against Cody Rhodes on RAW before WrestleMania 39.

The show also featured a massive rematch from WrestleMania 39, where The Usos challenged Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

While the result was in favor of the babyfaces, KO seemingly injured his knee during the bout. According to fans in the arena, The Prizefighter was unable to put weight on his leg and was helped to the backstage area.

Apart from the two prominent matches, the show also featured multiple singles bouts as LA Knight defeated Mustafa Ali while Sheamus secured a victory over Karrion Kross. Natalya also got one back against Shayna Baszler, while Shotzi and Ricochet were on the winning end of their matches against Sonya Deville and Ivar, respectively.

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar of the Latino World Order defeated former tag team champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Fort Wayne, Indiana, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Ricochet def. Ivar Shotzi def. Sonya Deville Sheamus def. Karrion Kross WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (c) def. The Usos LA Knight def.Mustafa Ali Natalya def. Shayna Baszler Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar def. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa

