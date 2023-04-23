Current champion seemingly suffers an injury at WWE live event; helped to the back by official

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens seemingly suffered an injury at the latest live event as the Prizefighter was helped to the back after his match.

WWE returned to Fort Wayne, Indiana for this week's edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The event featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown, including current Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The duo took on The Usos in a championship match.

While the Canadian stars were able to retain the titles, the night may not have ended on a good note for Kevin Owens. According to fans present at the arena, The Prizefighter appeared to hurt his knee during the tag match and was helped to the back by a referee. It was also noted that KO was struggling to put any weight on his injured leg.

Darren Staley @CardiacCards86



Also Kevin Owens appeared to hurt his knee during the tag match with The Usos & was helped to the back #WWEFortWayne LA Knight defeated Ali for those of you who were wondering.Also Kevin Owens appeared to hurt his knee during the tag match with The Usos & was helped to the back #WWEFortWayne LA Knight defeated Ali for those of you who were wondering.Also Kevin Owens appeared to hurt his knee during the tag match with The Usos & was helped to the back

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been thorns in The Bloodline's way for quite some time. The duo ended The Usos' historic tag team title run at WrestleMania 39 and even assisted Cody Rhodes during his match against Roman Reigns. However, Solo Sikoa's presence proved to be too much for the American Nightmare.

While Rhodes has moved on to a feud against Brock Lesnar, KO and Sami are still involved in a storyline with The Samoans. The real-life best friends were also joined by Matt Riddle in their war against The Bloodline. The two teams will face off in a six-man tag team match at Backlash.

Other than the match at the upcoming Premium Live Event, The Usos will also have a chance to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship next week on SmackDown. The twin brothers are set to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a massive rematch from WrestleMania 39.

WWE @WWE



Y'all ready for The



NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown , it's not just any kinda REMATCHY'all ready for The @WWEUsos vs. @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships? NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown, it's not just any kinda REMATCH 👀🔥Y'all ready for The @WWEUsos vs. @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships?☝️ https://t.co/CE5tQCpDm1

Dissension within The Bloodline has increased since Jimmy and Jey lost their tag titles. Paul Heyman also hinted that The Tribal Chief is getting impatient with the duo and if KO and Zayn manage to retain the titles, we may very well witness the implosion of the heel faction on the blue brand in the upcoming weeks.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes