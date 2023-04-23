WWE star surprisingly suffers only second pinfall loss since debut at live event

Not many WWE Superstars have had the fortune of going on winning streaks following their debut. However, Solo Sikoa enjoyed a lengthy winning streak on the main roster before he was defeated by Cody Rhodes on the March 27 episode of RAW.

Sikoa rose to prominence after he returned from injury at WWE Clash at the Castle to help Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre in the UK. Following his main roster debut on the September 9 episode of SmackDown, he was forced to vacate his NXT North American Championship to join The Bloodline.

Fans have seen Solo Sikoa come across as one of the most dominant forces ever since. He has one of the best winning records in 2023 and has only lost one televised match by pinfall.

The Enforcer’s win streak at live events took a hit this weekend as he took on Cody Rhodes in another singles match off camera. The American Nightmare pinned Sikoa at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Fort Wayne after interferences from The Usos and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The loss was Sikoa’s only second pinfall loss on the main roster. WWE protected him once again by ensuring that some interference led to his defeat.

Bill Apter was impressed by Solo Sikoa’s match on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa surprised the WWE Universe with one of the biggest wins of his career. He defeated Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio after a great match on RAW. Sikoa allegedly thanked his opponent as he pinned him to pick up the win on the show.

The match caught the eye of legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter. Appearing on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Apter said there was no unnecessary stalling during the contest - something that made it a treat to watch.

"I saw a match that every pro wrestler, that makes these delays, needs to watch. And it was Solo Sikoa against Rey Mysterio. It was boom, boom, boom. There was no dead spot at all. When Solo was up on the top, and Rey was going to the Frankenstiener-like of a move, it was immediate; it wasn't like waiting to set it up. And Solo wasn't on the top rope for 15 minutes waiting for Rey to do that," said Bill Apter.

His words show that The Enforcer has grown into a top star in a matter of months. Veterans from all over the wrestling industry have praised Solo Sikoa and his work in the ring in recent years.

Do you want to see Solo Sikoa dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship down the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes