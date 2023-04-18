Watch: Solo Sikoa breaks character and thanks Rey Mysterio while pinning him on RAW

Solo Sikoa got a massive win over Rey Mysterio on the latest RAW episode, and it looks like most fans missed a character-breaking moment at the end of the match.

The Bloodline member put on a typically dominant performance against the legendary Luchador. The match's finish saw Sikoa hit the Samoan Spike on Mysterio, which was more than enough to get him the three-count.

However, while executing the pinfall on Mysterio, multiple fans noticed Sikoa leaning down and saying "thank you" to the WWE Hall of Famer. The former NXT star is still seen as a rookie on the main roster, and he was honored when Rey Mysterio put him over in a high-profile showdown on RAW.

You can check out the amazing clip below of Sikoa showing Mysterio respect and thanking him:

A fan was quick to notice the moment between Solo Sikoa and Rey Mysterio.

What happened on RAW between Solo Sikoa and Rey Mysterio?

A packed edition of Monday Night RAW opened with a dream segment featuring The Judgment Day and The Bloodline. The top heel factions came to an agreement heading into Backlash, which produced one of the most unique angles fans have witnessed on TV recently.

Rey Mysterio and Solo Sikoa followed the show's opening segment with a highly anticipated match. The universally loved babyface started strong as he evaded Solo Sikoa's offensive moves.

Sikoa eventually got the better of his opponent with a few elbow strikes, followed by a perfect Samoan Drop. Rey Mysterio predictably fought his way back into the contest and landed a huge 619 and a springboard splash. Mysterio couldn't capitalize on the sequence as The Usos attempted to distract him, leading to the LWO coming out to brawl with the twins.

While Mysterio delivered another 619 late in the match, he missed the splash, and Sikoa took advantage of the situation by hitting his destructive finisher.

The Bloodline had the last laugh as they attacked LWO and Rey Mysterio in a routine post-match angle designed to make them look even stronger.

