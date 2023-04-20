"Defies what you said last week' - Veteran urges former WWE Champion to watch Solo Sikoa's recent bout (Exclusive)

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently lavished praise on Solo Sikoa's match against Rey Mysterio from this week's episode of RAW.

Mysterio and Sikoa's match from WWE RAW was part of a deal between Roman Reigns and Judgment Day to weaken each other's rivals. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio's bout against Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn was also a part of the same agreement.

Solo Sikoa secured the biggest of his career when he defeated Rey Mysterio on the Monday night show. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said every aspiring wrestler must watch Sikoa and Mysterio's match.

Apter pointed out how the bout didn't feature any needless stalling, with performers waiting for their opponents to set up a spot.

"I saw a match that every pro wrestler, that makes these delays, needs to watch. And it was Solo Sikoa against Rey Mysterio. It was boom, boom, boom. There was no dead spot at all. When Solo was up on the top, and Rey was going to the Frankenstiener-like of a move, it was immediate; it wasn't like waiting to set it up. And Solo wasn't on the top rope for 15 minutes waiting for Rey to do that," said Bill Apter.

The veteran journalist also urged Bret Hart to check out the match, as the Hall of Famer recently criticized the modern wrestling style in WWE and AEW.

When he went for the 619, it was also the same boom! And there was no hitting of the knees... Bret Hart, I hope you're watching this, I hope you get to watch that match because that defies what you said last week," added Apter. [1:43 - 2:48]

Check out the full video below:

WWE legend Teddy Long agrees with Bret Hart

On last week's episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long opened up about Bret Hart's comments, saying he agreed with most of them.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that wrestling was devoid of any realism now, as performers get back on their feet quickly without selling a move.

"I would say with some of it, I agree. The only good thing that caught my attention was The Bloodline. I really enjoyed watching that, and I'm still enjoying it. But like I said, with AEW, I don't watch any of it, and I don't plan to watch it. And I agree with Bret; there's no selling no more. You hit somebody; somebody would jump right up like it never happened. Nobody wants to be real anymore," said Teddy Long.

In the same chat, Long also bemoaned how today's performers weren't taking on the wrestling business anymore, unlike those from his era.

Do you agree with Apter's remarks? Sound off in the comments below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes