PWI ranks the top 6 active male wrestlers today; Daniel Bryan comes 3rd

The prestigious Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine recently conducted a poll where fans voted in 50 categories. The biggest categories, of course, were the best Male and Female 'pound for pound' wrestlers in the world today. Daniel Bryan came third in the category of the best pound for pound male wrestler.

In the July edition of the PWI magazine, the results for these polls have been declared. In this article, we will take a look at which Superstars made it to the list of the top 'pound for pound' male Superstars in the industry right now.

Adam Cole comes first and Daniel Bryan comes third

Former NXT Champion Adam Cole was voted the top male wrestler in the industry by getting 26% of the total votes. Will Ospreay came second with 19% and Daniel Bryan ended up third with 17% of the votes. Other Superstars who were on the final list included Kazuchika Okada, AJ Styles, and Kenny Omega.

Speaking of Adam Cole, PWI stated that his work ethic has been unparalleled and that he just keeps getting better with every outing. They stated that his performance on the main roster during the build to Survivor Series when he defended the NXT Championship on RAW and SmackDown probably helped secure him the number one spot.

They appreciated Daniel Bryan saying that even though he has taken a step back from the main event, it is clear that fans still respect him as the 'master class' wrestler that he is.

What's next for Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole?

Daniel Bryan has been absent from SmackDown for the last couple of weeks. It remains to be seen if his feud with AJ Styles is completely over or if he will be inserted into the ongoing program with Styles and Matt Riddle once he makes his return to SmackDown.

As for Adam Cole, reports have stated that a main roster call-up is possible for the leader of The Undisputed Era after his loss at Great American Bash. With Cole's 403-day long streak as the NXT Champion over, it makes sense for him to join either RAW or SmackDown.