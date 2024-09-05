"Quality. Not quantity." - Gunther runs away with WWE championship query

The WWE Universe holds Gunther in high regard. The current World Heavyweight Champion is arguably one of the most dominant wrestlers of this era, and now fans are showing how the Imperium leader has the championship reigns to prove it.

The Ring General just passed the one-month mark of his first World Heavyweight Championship reign. He holds the record for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign in World Wrestling Entertainment history with 666 days, and his 870-day reign with the NXT UK Championship is the longest ever. Sami Zayn ended the Intercontinental Championship reign at WrestleMania XL, while Ilja Dragunov put a stop to the NXT UK reign at TakeOver 36.

WWE's list of former Intercontinental Champions is impressive. The current era features notable title holders like Gunther, The Miz, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, and even AEW's Chris Jericho. Other greats who held the strap include Razor Ramon, Shawn Michaels, Shelton Benjamin, Randy Savage, Mr. Perfect, Ultimate Warrior, The Honky Tonk Man, and Dolph Ziggler.

WWE took to X this week and polled fans on who they see as the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. While Gunther was the overwhelming pick among fans, The Miz was surprisingly close to tying.

Check out a few of those reactions below:

"Gunther's reign lasted 666 days, making it one of the longest and most defended reigns in WWE history. This achievement puts him in the conversation for one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions of all time. His reign exceeded legendary milestones," wrote one fan.

The WWE Universe seemingly agreed on a handful of former Intercontinental Champions that are synonymous with the coveted title. The next few with the most votes included Razor, Michaels, Benjamin, Hart, Mr. Perfect, Macho Man, Ziggler, and Honky Tonk Man.

Below are a few of those reactions:

"Chris Jericho (nine title reigns)," commented another fan.

"Even though he did not hold the record for the longest title reign, going to go with Randy Savage. He held the title 414 days and was the original workhorse champion," wrote one reader.

Bron Breakker is the current Intercontinental Champion, in his first reign. The 26-year-old dethroned Sami Zayn thirty-three days ago at SummerSlam and retained one week later over Zayn in a Two out of Three Falls Match.

Next WWE Intercontinental Championship match to be determined

Bron Breakker is gearing up for his second defense of the Intercontinental Championship. The second-generation star will find out who his challenger is on Monday's RAW season premiere.

The WWE RAW season opener next week will be action-packed (Credit: WWE.com)

RAW will feature a Fatal Four-Way with Braun Strowman, Jey Uso, Ilja Dragunov, and Pete Dunne. The winner will become the new #1 contender to Breakker for a future title shot.

WWE has not confirmed when Breakker will defend against the Fatal Four-Way winner. They could save the match until Bad Blood on October 5.

