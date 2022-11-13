Quavo pens emotional tribute to late Migos rapper Takeoff; reveals intriguing WWE dream

Migos rapper Quavo has taken to social media to post a tribute to the late Takeoff, revealing the two once dreamed of tag team glory in the WWE.

Migos member Takeoff recently lost his life at just 28 years of age, following a shooting in Houston, Texas. Taking place on November 1st, 2022, the tragedy took place at around 2:30 am. The brutal slaying was even witnessed by Quavo, a fellow member of the Migos group.

Now, Quavo has taken to social media to share a touching tribute to his recently departed bandmate. In the post, Quavo talked about Takeoff, also his nephew, and his passion for the music industry. He also noted that the late musician was a big wrestling fan. Quavo noted that the first dream he shared with Takeoff was to become a WWE tag team. He also stated that the two used to love collecting WWF action figures.

"Remember, our first dream was to be tag team partners in WWE. We fell in love with WWF wrestling...man we had every action figure. Thought we was gonna be pro wrestlers. Cuz the way he imitated all the wrestlers so good and if you know Take," he wrote.

Has Migos ever appeared in the WWE?

Though they never made it as a WWE tag team, the rappers have indeed made a WWE appearance.

Back at WWE Day 1 in January 2022, the rap group appeared as part of a Superstar entrance. They accompanied RK-Bro to the ring, posing with Matt Riddle and Randy Orton as they prepared to battle the Street Profits.

RK-Bro were victorious in this contest, besting Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins via pinfall to retain their RAW Tag Team Championships.

