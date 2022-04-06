"Holy ****" - Queen Zelina reflects on her first match at WrestleMania

Queen Zelina had her first match at WrestleMania on Sunday night in Arlington, Texas.

While she took part in the women's battle royale on the WrestleMania 35 pre-show, this was Zelina's first match on the main card of The Show of Shows. It's something that clearly meant a lot to the now-former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Zelina took to social media this afternoon to reflect on the weekend, finding it hard to believe that she had her WrestleMania moment on Sunday:

"Damn guys. That was my first WrestleMania being a wrestler and on the main show. Holy ****," Queen Zelina tweeted.

👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE Damn guys. That was my first Wrestlemania being a wrestler and on the main show. Holy **** Damn guys. That was my first Wrestlemania being a wrestler and on the main show. Holy ****

Will Queen Zelina feud with Carmella going forward on WWE RAW?

Before dropping the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38, Queen Zelina and Carmella enjoyed a lengthy 132-day reign with the titles - the second-longest in WWE history behind The Kabuki Warriors.

However, Carmella's infatuation with her fiance, WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves, cost her team plenty of wins on the Road to WrestleMania.

Zelina warned Carmella on WWE TV and social media on several occasions to get her head back in the game, or it was going to cost them their titles. It did on Sunday as Carmella was the one to take the pinfall in the women's fatal four-way match at WrestleMania 38.

Zelina and Carmella were scheduled to wrestle Natalya and Shayna Baszler last night on WWE RAW, but before the match could even start, the tag team split up, and the Queen left Carmella lying at ringside to be consoled by Graves.

Once Carmella and Graves return from their wedding and honeymoon, it appears that she and Zelina will be feuding on Monday nights for the foreseeable future.

What do you make of Zelina's comments? Were you happy to finally see her perform on the grand stage of WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Did Carmella cost Queen Zelina her championship? Yes No 0 votes so far