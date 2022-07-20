"Never meet your heroes UNLESS it’s Rey Mysterio" - RAW Superstar sends a heartfelt message for the WWE legend 

Queen Zelina recently sent a heartfelt message for Rey Mysterio ahead of the 20th-anniversary celebration of his WWE career on next week's RAW.

The former world Champion is arguably the greatest Luchador to lace a pair of wrestling boots, not just in WWE but the entire business. Mysterio is also one of the universally beloved performers in the world, with neither his co-workers nor fans having anything negative to say about him. Even at the age of 47, he is just as athletic and entertaining to watch as ever.

Responding to a Twitter post by WWE about July being the "Month of Mysterio," Queen Zelina sent out a pair of tweets heaping praises at the wrestling veteran. The RAW Superstar wrote that Rey Mysterio was one of the biggest reasons she wanted to take up professional wrestling as her career.

"One of the biggest reasons I wanted to become a @WWE Superstar. Nothing but love and respect for you Rey Rey @reymysterio" tweeted Queen Zelina.

In a subsequent tweet, Zelina recalled a memorable meeting with Mysterio almost a decade back. She wrote that though she was petrified of speaking to Mysterio, the WWE legend was very nice to her.

"I was a babyyyyy. I remember meeting him for the first time in NJ 2010 and being so scared to talk to him I thought I was gonna cry but he was so nice and shouted out my cuz Amazing Red which warmed my heart. Never meet your heroes UNLESS it’s Rey Mysterio. Period. @wwe" tweeted Zelina.

Could Dominik Mysterio soon betray Rey Mysterio?

If recent reports are anything to go by, Dominik Mysterio could soon turn to the dark side by betraying his father. Despite winning the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Rey Mysterio, Dominik's singles career hasn't panned out as well as fans expected.

However, the incoming heel turn could turn the tide in his favor and boost the youngster's career significantly.

Judgement Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest recently instigated Domnik Mysterio to leave his father's side and join them. However, on this week's edition of RAW, when Dominik offered to join Judgment Day to save his father, Balor and Priest instead brutally attacked him.

Given WWE's practice of subverting expectations, the heel turn could materialize next week's RAW, where the father-son duo could likely square off against Balor and Priest.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far