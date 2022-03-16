Queen Zelina sends stark warning to Corey Graves following RAW loss; Carmella responds

Queen Zelina has had enough of Carmella and Corey Graves' shenanigans.

Last night on WWE RAW, Corey Graves and Carmella had an interaction at ringside which cost Zelina Vega the match against Liv Morgan.

The Queen was less than pleased with the situation occurring yet again and took to social media to threaten both Carmella and Corey Graves. Tweeting out:

"I'm still QUEEN.. *wave emoji* *queen emoji* @wwe And champ!!! @CarmellaWWE I'm losing my patience...... Either you get it together or I will get out my voodoo doll and make @WWEGraves sorry he's a man.. or worse...," Zelina Vega tweeted.

Carmella responds to Queen Zelina

It took Carmella quite some time to respond to Queen Zelina, but she ultimately did. 'Mela blamed both Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan for what happened, taking no responsibility for her or Graves' actions.

"FOR THE RECORD: It’s not my fault Liv was distracted by my beauty last night. This allowed Queen @ZelinaVegaWWE to take advantage of said distraction and hit an effective powerbomb on Liv. So, you’re welcome. *raised back of hand emoji* It’s also not my fault @RheaRipley_WWE is obsessed with me. *two eye rolling emojis*," Carmella tweeted.

Queen Zelina was less than pleased with her answer and told Graves and Carmella to get over themselves as they have a title defense at WrestleMania to worry about.

"It was the strongest powerbomb in the history of powerbombs. @WWEGraves and @RheaRipley_WWE y’all better figure out which one of you is more obsessed with @CarmellaWWE and then get over yourselves. WE HAVE A MATCH AT WRESTLEMANIA TO WORRY ABOUT. Get it together," Zelina Vega said in response to Carmella's excuse.

What do you make of the back and forth between Carmella and Zelina? Do you think this will ultimately cost them the tag titles at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

