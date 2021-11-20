"Spoilers suck" - Queen Zelina reveals two WWE surprises that were ruined by Internet leaks

WWE Superstar Queen Zelina Vega strongly condemned spoilers during her recent appearance on the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast. She revealed two incidents involving her that were ruined due to news leaking on the Internet.

During the conversation, Vega revealed that she didn't know about WWE's plans to introduce the Queen's Crown Tournament - a competition that she would eventually win. She said that she found out about the news on the Internet and felt that she would have loved to hear it directly from the company.

Here's what Zelina was quoted saying:

"Funny enough, I read it on the Internet, which kind of spoiled it in a way for me too. I was like, 'Man, I would love to hear about this from my job.' I'd love to hear it from the horse's mouth and know that this is 100 percent actually happening instead of getting excited for something, and it doesn't happen. I remember reading about it briefly on the Internet and was like, 'that'd be really cool if it was actually a thing.' WWE has taken so many steps to make women important, and this is another thing to do that. I remember thinking, 'It's real now. Woah, that's a long plane ride.' I was excited. Winning it or not, I was excited to do it and be part of it. Same thing with Evolution. You're part of history regardless," Zelina said.

Queen Zelina also recalled her childhood days when she would go to WWE events without any clue about what would happen. She further argued that fans could then enjoy the moment and the anticipation surrounding big surprises in WWE, which are now usually ruined by leaked reports:

"You get those genuine and emotional moments, and I feel like those are things that are missing in wrestling. Without the Internet, we used to be able to go to a show and be like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe they won, did you see the reaction?' I miss those feelings and why I feel like spoilers suck. We can rekindle that if we figure it out," concluded Zelina.

She recalled the time when Booker T became the WWE King of the Ring, implying how the fans truly got to enjoy those moments.

Zelina Vega shares her thoughts on spoilers about WWE return

Zelina Vega revealed another incident in which WWE spoilers online sabotaged her special moment. She recalled how news of her potential comeback was discussed widely online even before she penned the deal.

Vega revealed how people never enjoyed her return to the fullest because it was no longer a surprise:

"What made it funny was at that time when it came out, I wasn't really back yet," Vega said. "It wasn't really a thing yet, and I know that they were filming something for my husband, so that's what I was initially there for. It made it funny because I was like, this isn't even 100% yet; y'all are talking like it is, but then you don't know the specifics. But I can't tell you the specifics, so just shut up, just stop," Zelina exclaimed. (H/T WrestlingInc)

WWE released Zelina Vega in 2020 owing to a dispute over superstars using their brand on third-party platforms. Since her return on SmackDown in July 2021, Vega has been a part of some very good matches and won the inaugural edition of the Queen's Crown Tournament before moving to RAW.

She is currently allied with Carmella, and they are involved in a feud with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. But before that, Queen Zelina will look to pick up a significant victory for Team RAW as part of Survivor Series 2021.

